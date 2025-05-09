MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,690 Shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Centuri were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTRI. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Centuri by 410.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 19,022 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Centuri in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Centuri by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Centuri by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centuri by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Centuri from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Centuri from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centuri has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Centuri Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRI opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Centuri Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.25. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of -0.09.

Centuri Company Profile

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

