Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.09% of Northwest Natural worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 11,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

NWN stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.23.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.19. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $494.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 96.55%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,724,926. This represents a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David A. Weber sold 2,183 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $92,690.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $10,827.30. This trade represents a 89.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,793. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

