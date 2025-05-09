Q4 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein Lowered by William Blair

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – William Blair cut their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Henry Schein in a research report issued on Monday, May 5th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSIC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.30.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC opened at $68.89 on Wednesday. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 3,347.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $287,161.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,251.20. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $184,988.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,147.20. The trade was a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Henry Schein

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.