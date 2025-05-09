Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 8,324 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 12,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Up 6.4 %

VSH opened at $12.91 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.26.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Vishay Intertechnology had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $715.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Intertechnology

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 27,176 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $458,730.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,779.84. The trade was a 26.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

