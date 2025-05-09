Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.05% of Crane NXT worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Crane NXT in the 4th quarter worth about $707,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Crane NXT by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,571 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane NXT stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12 month low of $41.54 and a 12 month high of $67.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.46 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is 23.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk lowered Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities downgraded Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane NXT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

