Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 9,426 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in MasterBrand by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,237,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MasterBrand by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 398,303 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 724,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 356,506 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,403,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,122,000 after purchasing an additional 311,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth about $3,433,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 6,989 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $99,034.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,618.08. The trade was a 26.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Crisci purchased 20,000 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,404.80. This represents a 43.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Price Performance

MBC opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05. MasterBrand, Inc. has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $20.67.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $660.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.95 million. MasterBrand had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

MasterBrand declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MBC. Loop Capital reduced their target price on MasterBrand from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a report on Monday, April 14th.

MasterBrand Profile

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

