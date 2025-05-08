Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Invests $737,000 in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of Old Second Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

OSBC opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $736.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $73.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

