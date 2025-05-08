Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 9,032 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,032 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Innospec were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 357.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 34,811 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Innospec by 8.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Innospec by 24.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 52,640 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Innospec Stock Performance

Innospec stock opened at $91.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.77. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $80.32 and a one year high of $133.71.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.43 million. Innospec had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Innospec

In other news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $67,351.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,376 shares in the company, valued at $865,240.80. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,754 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $387,788.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,160.70. This trade represents a 15.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,696 shares of company stock worth $794,853. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

