Barclays PLC Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LINC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 248.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 28,275 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 91,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 25,560 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,693 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LINC. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Northland Capmk raised Lincoln Educational Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

Shares of LINC opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.63 million, a P/E ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $119.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

