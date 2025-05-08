Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 4,689 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of OneSpan worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of OneSpan in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in OneSpan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11. OneSpan Inc. has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $596.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. OneSpan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSPN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

