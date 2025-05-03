Seaport Res Ptn Issues Negative Forecast for SHW Earnings

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.46. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $12.00 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q2 2026 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.06 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (down from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $423.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.00.

NYSE SHW opened at $359.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.33. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $282.09 and a one year high of $400.42. The firm has a market cap of $90.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $3,321,000. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 444,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $151,940,000 after purchasing an additional 228,367 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,009.50. The trade was a 34.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

