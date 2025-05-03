Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $4.40 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,047 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total transaction of $1,256,648.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares in the company, valued at $115,434,843.92. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $189.98 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Phillip Securities cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Read Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.