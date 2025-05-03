SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Raised to $15.50

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Dbs Bank raised SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $763.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.93 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $119,748.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 215,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,960.59. The trade was a 4.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $867,420.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 655,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. This trade represents a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,115. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

