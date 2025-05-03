Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,739 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,353 shares during the period. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $3,262,306.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,933,860. The trade was a 22.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $189.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

