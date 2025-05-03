Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Barclays

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.73.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

SMCI stock opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $101.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,519.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,403,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,640,618.80. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 902.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.