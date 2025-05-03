Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Price

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.15.

Starbucks Trading Up 3.3 %

SBUX opened at $84.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.22 and a 200-day moving average of $97.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 78.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invst LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 20,767 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,352,000. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in Starbucks by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,941.0% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,292 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 67,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

