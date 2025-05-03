Mariner LLC Decreases Stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB)

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHRB. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 841.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $283,000.

Get Burke & Herbert Financial Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Burke & Herbert Financial Services news, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 187,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,981,111.25. This trade represents a 2.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.97 per share, with a total value of $194,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 248,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,142,381.23. This trade represents a 1.22 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,263 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance

Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $75.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $859.87 million and a P/E ratio of 23.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average of $61.61.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.50 million. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.15%. On average, analysts expect that Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 62.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BHRB

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

(Free Report)

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.