Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Stock

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $61.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.09. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 830.4% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

