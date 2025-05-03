Mariner LLC Sells 384 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KBH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in KB Home by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in KB Home by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KBH stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $48.90 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KBH. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on KB Home from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on KB Home from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KB Home from $82.00 to $74.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KBH

About KB Home

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.