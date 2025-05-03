Barclays PLC Acquires 32,658 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,658 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vimeo worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vimeo by 780.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 5,662.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.
Vimeo Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $5.12 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th.
About Vimeo
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
