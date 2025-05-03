JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $100.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.15.

Starbucks Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $84.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.38.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,106,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,138,442,000 after acquiring an additional 784,432 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Starbucks by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,011,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,292,989,000 after buying an additional 5,348,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,826,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,259,516,000 after acquiring an additional 548,245 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,868,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,448,030,000 after acquiring an additional 718,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

