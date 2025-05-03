Huntington National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,377,450 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 47,233 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.2% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $302,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.1 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $189.98 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,125. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.