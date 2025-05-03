Barclays Cuts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $98.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $106.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.15.

Starbucks Trading Up 3.3 %

Starbucks stock opened at $84.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.38. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 78.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

