Top Pharmaceutical Stocks To Follow Today – April 30th

Eli Lilly and Company, Berry Global Group, Pfizer, AbbVie, and GE HealthCare Technologies are the five Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $12.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $897.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $828.13 and a 200 day moving average of $817.35. The firm has a market cap of $851.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Berry Global Group (BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.69. 18,809,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $56.60 and a 1-year high of $74.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BERY

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.28. The stock had a trading volume of 31,084,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,283,133. The company has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average of $25.86. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,365,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,206,440. The company has a market capitalization of $341.31 billion, a PE ratio of 80.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.16. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $153.58 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,756,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.62 and a 200 day moving average of $81.81. GE HealthCare Technologies has a one year low of $57.65 and a one year high of $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEHC

Featured Stories