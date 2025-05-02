Renewable Energy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 30th

EMCOR Group, Quanta Services, and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are the three Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

EMCOR Group (EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Shares of EME traded down $17.81 on Wednesday, reaching $395.21. 615,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,445. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $385.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.08. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $319.49 and a 12 month high of $545.29.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

PWR stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.32. 739,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,460. Quanta Services has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $365.88. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.21.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.25. 13,237,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,388,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.94. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50.

