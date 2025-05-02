StockNews.com Begins Coverage on comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SCOR opened at $5.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44. comScore has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.08.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.63). comScore had a negative return on equity of 243.87% and a negative net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $94.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that comScore will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCOR. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of comScore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in comScore during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in comScore by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clune & Associates LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of comScore in the 4th quarter valued at $740,000. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

