National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NBHC. Hovde Group decreased their price target on National Bank from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of National Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.77. National Bank has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $51.76.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.47 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of National Bank by 158.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 503.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Bank by 815.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

