XTX Topco Ltd Sells 2,975 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday.

FCN opened at $162.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.96 and its 200-day moving average is $187.04. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.75 and a 1-year high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $898.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.93 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

