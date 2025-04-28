Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,571,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,011,000 after acquiring an additional 220,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ArcBest by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,423,000 after purchasing an additional 104,499 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 618,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,758,000 after purchasing an additional 86,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth $5,826,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in ArcBest by 342.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 33,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCB has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on ArcBest from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ArcBest from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on ArcBest from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on ArcBest from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

ArcBest Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $58.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.62. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $131.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.40.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 6.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In related news, CFO John Matthew Beasley purchased 700 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $52,423.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,754.38. This represents a 9.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

