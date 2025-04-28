Mariner LLC Acquires 9,392 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 286,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 190,445 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 14.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,631,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,706,000 after purchasing an additional 61,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 872,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,651,000 after purchasing an additional 37,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LBRT opened at $12.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $977.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.64 million. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 717,292 shares in the company, valued at $12,868,218.48. This trade represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Liberty Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.05.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

