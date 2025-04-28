Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 53,343 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,299,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,343 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Precigen were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Precigen by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,872,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 29,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Precigen Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.50 on Monday. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 3,521.68% and a negative return on equity of 123.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

