Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pegasystems worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Pegasystems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Pegasystems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,581.50. This represents a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $2,437,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,308,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,353,860.68. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,949 shares of company stock valued at $8,703,263 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems stock opened at $91.69 on Monday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 90.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.77.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 6.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $118.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.27.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

