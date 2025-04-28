XTX Topco Ltd Buys 55,564 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) by 497.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,564 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.11% of MacroGenics worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 17,577 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MacroGenics Stock Performance
Shares of MGNX opened at $1.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. MacroGenics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $107.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on MacroGenics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.
MacroGenics Company Profile
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
