XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,346 Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 23,050 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 24,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,786.5% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 761,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,679,000 after purchasing an additional 721,230 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,188,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $768,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.74 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.62 and a 12-month high of $52.60. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.31.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $395.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $57,412.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,950.90. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $254,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,173,098.17. The trade was a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,961 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Stories

