Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mastech Digital were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 86.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 15.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mastech Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Mastech Digital Stock Down 2.0 %

Mastech Digital stock opened at $7.68 on Monday. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.27 million, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

