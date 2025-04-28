Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.95% of Mastech Digital worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastech Digital by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mastech Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Mastech Digital Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $7.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 1.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastech Digital Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

