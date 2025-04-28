Mariner LLC Has $917,000 Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of RH by 7,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of RH by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RH has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $276.00 target price on RH in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RH from $530.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on RH from $510.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on RH from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on RH from $515.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.44.

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH opened at $185.76 on Monday. RH has a 1 year low of $123.03 and a 1 year high of $457.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.50.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The company had revenue of $812.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.