Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,518 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 837.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIPC opened at $36.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.48. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $29.30 and a one year high of $45.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

