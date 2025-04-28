Mariner LLC Has $938,000 Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REG. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $782,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 278,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,703,000 after purchasing an additional 16,617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,090,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,056,000 after purchasing an additional 435,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.08.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $3,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 110,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,102,125.24. This represents a 31.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,831,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. This represents a 15.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,500. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REG opened at $71.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $78.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.71.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.02%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

