Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 727,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 973,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 647,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 345,748 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 194,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aldeyra Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 3,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $4,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,875,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,708.42. The trade was a 36.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $2.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.30). On average, analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

