20,078 Shares in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 30.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DNUT. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Insider Transactions at Krispy Kreme

In other news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab sold 694,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $3,000,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,190,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,505,076.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Krispy Kreme Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $4.33 on Monday. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $737.40 million, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). Krispy Kreme had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is 700.00%.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Featured Articles

