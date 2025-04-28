XTX Topco Ltd Buys 19,894 Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,894 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Ocugen were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ocugen by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 48,679 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ocugen by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 54,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ocugen by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,588,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 309,853 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ocugen by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 507,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 48,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OCGN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ocugen from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Ocugen Stock Down 2.4 %

OCGN opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Ocugen, Inc. has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.06.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Ocugen had a negative net margin of 532.51% and a negative return on equity of 154.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocugen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients’ health. The company’s pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.