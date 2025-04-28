Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $3.68 Million Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 125,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 338,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after buying an additional 142,045 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2,306.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 225,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 215,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $27.53. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $673.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.77 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLAY. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.