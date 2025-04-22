Townsquare Capital LLC Has $364,000 Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EHC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,544,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Encompass Health by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In related news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $495,578.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,129.56. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. Barclays boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

Encompass Health Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of EHC opened at $96.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $104.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.87 and a 200-day moving average of $98.30.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.25%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

