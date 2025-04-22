Barclays PLC Sells 71,451 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,451 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $11,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 828.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Korn Ferry stock opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.40. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $59.23 and a 12-month high of $80.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.25.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $676.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.29%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

