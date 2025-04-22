Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,931 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LXP. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 805.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.
LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LXP stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 415.38%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on LXP
LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LXP Industrial Trust
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.