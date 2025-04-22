Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock Holdings Raised by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 501.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 779.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78.

Patterson Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.