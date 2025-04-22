Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,004 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 784.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PECO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Shares of PECO stock opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average is $36.94. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 246.00%.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

