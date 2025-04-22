Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 4,364.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 27,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 748,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,189,000 after acquiring an additional 191,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.27. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.87. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $698.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

