Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $15.11 Million in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 284,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,111,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation
In related news, Director Douglas L. Col purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $226,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,850. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 2.0 %
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.
Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 98.63%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Bank of America cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.93.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Knight-Swift Transportation
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.